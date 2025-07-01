Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) Kinetic Communications on Tuesday announced the inauguration of a fully-automated controller manufacturing line at its Pune plant.

With a current capacity of 300 units per shift and an annual output of 1,80,000 units under two shifts, the line is built for rapid scale-up, the company said.

"The new fully-automated controller line marks a significant stride toward Industry 4.0-driven smart manufacturing. It's a high-throughput, precision-engineered facility that brings intelligence, speed, and scalability to our operations," said Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman, Kinetic Group.

The production of the Motor Controller Unit (MCU), the brain of an electric vehicle that governs acceleration, braking, and energy efficiency, and enables advanced rider features such as hill-hold assist, cruise control, regenerative braking, Kinetic Communications said.

"With its automation, precision, and capability to manufacture smart, feature-rich motor controller units, it positions India on the global map for next-generation EV electronics manufacturing," said Deepak Shikarpur, Director, Kinetic Communications Ltd.

The Pune facility manufactures power and driver board assemblies and complete controller box assemblies. These are built on high-speed SMT lines placing up to 40,000 components per hour with 100 per cent verification.

Final assemblies undergo software flashing, IP67 leak testing, and complete functional validation to meet stringent durability and quality standards, it said.

With this expansion, KCL said it aims to achieve Zero PPM (Parts Per Million) defects, boost productivity, enhance quality, and increase customer satisfaction, while reducing costs through automation and process efficiency.

