Bengaluru, May 14 (PTI) Denmark-based KK Wind Solutions, a one-billion-euro company owned by A P Moller Holding, on Wednesday, announced the inauguration of a new factory and offices in Bengaluru.

The new factory will be the company's largest manufacturing facility in Asia, employing up to 400 people. It is now an integral part of KK Wind Solutions' global supply chain, servicing customers across the region and around the world, it said.

The company also inaugurated a new office in Bengaluru, where 150 employees will work in a global shared services function, the company said in a release.

The expansion marks a major step in the company's international growth strategy and its long-term commitment to supporting India's renewable energy ambitions, it said.

The new site was inaugurated on Wednesday at a formal ceremony attended by Eske Bo Knudsen Rosenberg, Consul General of Denmark in Bengaluru, as well as partners, customers, and members of the KK global leadership team, it added.

"India is an increasingly important hub in the global wind energy value chain, and Bengaluru was the clear, obvious choice for our expansion in India. The city has renowned universities and technical institutes, and a large talent pool of engineering professionals," said Mauricio Quintana, CEO of KK Wind Solutions.

"With these new facilities, our supply chain is now even more global, enabling us to deliver high-quality power control and converter solutions to our customers around the world," he said.

KK Wind Solutions has been present in Bengaluru since 2017.

