Kolkata, Jan 19 (PTI) The Kolkata Police has bagged the SKOCH Award 2023 for two of its flagship community policing projects, a senior official said on Friday.

The award will be presented at a programme in New Delhi on February 10, he said.

The Kolkata Police was recognised for its projects ‘Pronam' and ‘Sukanya'.

Launched in 2014, ‘Sukanya' is primarily aimed at training girl students in schools and colleges in self-defence, while under ‘Pronam' (2009), assistance is provided to elderly citizens across the city, the official said.

The Skoch Award is presented by the 'Skoch Group' for best efforts in digital, financial and social inclusion.

