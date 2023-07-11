Kolkata, Jul 11 (PTI) The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port of Kolkata on Tuesday awarded the concession for the project "Rejuvenation of Khidderpore Docks (Dock 1- West)" to Century Ports Limited.

The project aims at enhancing the containerised traffic for catering to the demand of the landlocked states, Nepal, Bhutan and other regions of the hinterland, unlocking the complete potential of Khidderpore Dock, port chairman Rathindra Raman said.

Also Read | SpiceJet Put Under 'Enhanced Surveillance' by DGCA; No Operational Impact on the Airline.

The modernisation project will be developed through Public Private Partnership mode on DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer) basis at the Kolkata docks system at Rs 181.81 crore, the Kolkata port said.

The project will be implemented in two phases. While Phase-I will cost Rs 95.66 crore and Phase-II will cost Rs 86.15 crore.

Also Read | Public Health Groups Urge GST Council To Raise Compensation Cess on Tobacco Products.

Century Ports received the concession after it fulfilled the conditions of the agreement signed in 2022, including financial closure. The concession period is of 30 years, including 18 months of construction time for each phase, officials said.

The capacity of the project in Phase-I is 3 million tonnes per annum and Phase-II is 2.48 million tonnes per annum.

Cargoes such as containers, finished fertiliser, food grains, iron and steel products, aluminium ingots, pig iron, sugar and limestone will be handled by the refurbished dock.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)