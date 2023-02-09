New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Thursday said its net profit declined 57.9 per cent to Rs 109 crore during the December quarter, on increased expenses.

The company had clocked net profit of Rs 259 crore in the October-December quarter of preceding 2021-22 fiscal, KPTL said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income rose to Rs 4,006 crore from Rs 3,916 crore in the year-ago quarter.

At Rs 3,847 crore, total expenses were higher compared to Rs 3,766 crore a year ago.

KPTL is amongst the leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies with proven experience and expertise spanning over three decades.

