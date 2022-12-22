New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) KSH Group has sold a warehousing park spread over 0.7 million square feet to Mapletree Investments for Rs 320 crore, as per a statement.

Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor to KSH Group on the transaction.

"KSH Infra....has concluded a transaction to sell its investment in subsidiary company, KSH Infra Industrial Park Private Limited to Coral Logistics Assets 2 Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Mapletree Investments (Mapletree)," the statement by Avendus Capital said.

The transaction marks the completion of a forward sale pact between Mapletree (and its affiliates) and the KSH Group.

The park is spread over 0.7 million square feet and is leased to blue-chip multinationals.

"This is our second asset sale to Mapletree and its associates over the past two years," KSH Group Managing Director Rohit Hegde said.

