Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) AI-powered 'Lost and Found' centres at the Maha Kumbh Mela, the world's largest religious gathering, are demonstrating their efficiency by reuniting individuals, especially children, with their families.

The centre, also known as 'Khoya- Paaya Kendra', in Sector 4 of the fair ground recently reunited two missing children with their families using state-of-the-art technology, an official statement issued here said on Monday.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission for Pensioners: What Will Be Minimum Pension if Fitment Factor Raised to 2.86? Check Details Here.

The two children, seven-year-old Dharamjeet and six-year-old Vikas Kumar, were found by the police in different areas of the Mela on January 15 and brought to the centre. Their pictures were displayed on digital platforms and TV screens in the fair area to ensure that the information reached their families quickly, the statement said.

Upon receiving the information, the families arrived at the centre. After completing the identification process, the children were handed over to their respective families.

Also Read | How To Buy Trump Coin, Melania Coin? Check Step-by-Step Guide To Get $TRUMP and $MELANIA Cryptocurrency Tokens on Different Crypto Exchange.

Both the children, residents of Chainpur, were brought to the 'Lost and Found' centre from the Jhunsi area, the statement said.

Till Sunday, 10 'Lost and Found' centres have been set up across the fair area, further enhancing the reach and efficiency of the initiative, it said.

Devotees attending the Maha Kumbh have expressed appreciation for this initiative, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)