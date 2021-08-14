New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The Labour and Employment Ministry on Saturday said it conducted elections for sole bargaining agent in Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd, Mumbai, earlier this month during the pandemic.

The elections were conducted by the Office of Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) for deciding sole bargaining agent on behalf of workmen in the establishment of Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd, Mumbai, on August 4, 2021 and August 5, 2021 followed by counting on August 6, 2021, a statement said.

The process was initiated on the request of KRCL management so that smooth industrial relation in the establishment may be ensured.

The smooth conduct of the election during this testing time of pandemic and heaviest rainy season became possible due to detailed planning and excellent execution of the same by Returning officer & Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (central) Mumbai and his team and prompt cooperation by KRCL Management in arranging the logistics etc, the statement said.

