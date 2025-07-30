Jammu, Jul 29 (PTI) Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine here on Tuesday and said he prayed for the well-being of the people of the union territory and the rest of the country.

This was Gupta's first visit to the shrine after assuming charge as the Ladakh LG.

"To get blessings before starting any new assignment, we pay obeisance at the cave shrine. It was the call of Mata," Gupta told reporters in Katra.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reposing faith in him for the new assignment.

"The prime minister, president, home minister, and the leadership of my party have given me this new task. I will try my best to come up to their expectations by serving the people of Ladakh in the best possible way," he said.

"We will focus on giving a boost to the tourism sector in Ladakh. Ladakh is the best destination for tourism potential in the country. Next, we will try that the Amarnath Yatra should also take place via Ladakh," he said.

He said he will meet PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on August 1 to discuss issues related to the development of Ladakh.

