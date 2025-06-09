Machilipatnam (AP), Jun 8 (PTI) The Centre has planned to establish seven critical mineral parks across the country, one of which is likely to come up at Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, state minister Kollu Ravindra said on Sunday.

The project will focus on minerals such as lithium, cobalt and rare earth elements essential for clean energy goals, said Ravindra, who holds the mines and geology portfolio.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 8, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the Masula beach festival, Ravindra said about 7,000 acres of land is being identified at Pallethummalapalem village for the project, which will generate business and employment opportunities.

The minister also said that just like Singapore and Dubai which rely on tourism, there are excellent opportunities in Andhra Pradesh as well.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 08, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

His goal is to develop the Manginapudi area in Machilipatnam as a tourism sector and showcase it to the world, Ravindra said.

He also said that the Machilipatnam port, which is under construction, will be completed by June 2026.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)