New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Vedanta Ltd on Monday said the Lanjigarh refinery produced 5,11,000 tonnes of alumina in the second quarter of FY'22, registering an increase of 11 per cent.

"The Lanjigarh refinery produced 5,11,000 tonnes of alumina in Q2 FY'22, 6 per cent higher as compared to Q1 FY'22 and 11 per cent higher as compared to Q2 FY'21," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The cast metal aluminium production, including trial run, at its smelters in Jharsuguda and BALCO stood at 5,70,000 tonnes in the second quarter of FY'22, registering an increase of 21 per cent in comparison to Q2 FY'21 mainly due to ramp up of pots.

The alumina production was 9,93,000 tonnes in the first half of FY'22, 6 per cent higher Y-o-Y and aluminium production was 11,18,000 tonnes in H1 FY'22, 19 per cent higher Y-o-Y, it said.

With regard to Zinc International it said that the total production for Q2 FY'22 was 55,000 tonnes, 8 per cent higher than Q2 FY'21 because of higher throughput.

"Q2 FY'22 production was 11 per cent lower compared to Q1 FY'22 production due to lower throughput and recoveries," it said.

With regard to iron ore output, it said that there was no production at Goa due to suspension of mining pursuant to the Supreme Court judgment directing mining operations of all companies in Goa to stop with effect from March 16 2018.

"We continue to engage with the Government for resumption of mining operations," it said.

In Karnataka, production volume in Q2 FY'22 was 1.3 million tonnes, lower by 11 per cent as compared to Q2 FY'21 as the plants were not operational at full capacity in this quarter due to scheduled maintenance activity and lower by 10 per cent as compared to Q1 FY'22 due to reduction in ore handling because of monsoon.

On steel production, the company said that saleable production for Q2 FY'22 was 2,93,000 tonnes, higher by 13 per cent as compared to Q2 FY21, mainly due to COVID-19 restrictions in Q2 FY'21.

"Saleable production was higher by one per cent Q-o-Q primarily due to improvement of furnaces post shutdown in Q2 FY22," it said.

