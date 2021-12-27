Mumbai, Dec 27 (PTI) Specialty chemicals company LANXESS on Monday said it is planning to further promote gender diversity by increasing the number of women in management roles globally to 30 per cent by 2030.

At the end of 2020, around 23 per cent of the management positions were held by women, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | OnePlus 10 Pro Listed on JD.com, Pre-Orders To Commence on January 4, 2022.

“To move forward, we need the best talents. We also know from our own experience that diverse teams come to better decisions and drive innovation. Bringing more women into management positions is, therefore, a decisive factor for the further successful development of our company,” LANXESS AG Chairman of the Board of Management Matthias Zachert said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)