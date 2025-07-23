Chandigarh, Jul 23 (PTI) Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Wednesday said a large cold storage will be built in every district so that fruits and vegetables grown by farmers do not get spoiled and they can get better prices for their produce.

He directed the officials to speed up work and emphasised that all announcements made in the state Budget 2025-26 must be completed within the stipulated time frame. Officers will be held accountable for any delay, he said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 23, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Rana was chairing a meeting during which he reviewed the status of horticulture-related budget announcements in detail, an official statement said.

When he asked about the progress of setting up a modern processing and packaging plant for kinnow fruit in Sirsa, the officials informed that three acres of land have been identified and a draft Detailed Project Report has been prepared.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 23, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

He was also informed that there are plans to establish similar advanced processing and packaging plants and mandis for guava in Hisar and Fatehabad, and work on these will begin shortly.

Rana directed officials to prioritise building one large cold storage facility in every district.

He also said that owners of these storages should be encouraged to use solar energy to reduce costs and increase income.

Under this scheme, there is a provision of 35 per cent subsidy for setting up cold storage facilities of up to 5,000 metric tonnes capacity, amounting between Rs 1.68 crore and Rs 2.10 crore per beneficiary.

He further instructed officials to encourage farmers to grow crops that require less water, fertilizers, and pesticides.

The agriculture minister also reviewed the efforts being made by the department to promote beekeeping and mushroom cultivation.

Rana said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the state government is continuously working to improve the economic condition of farmers.

Various schemes are being implemented to reduce farming costs and increase their income, he said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)