New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Eternal (formerly Zomato) CEO Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday clarified that LAT Aviation -- an aviation startup backed by him -- "has not bought any private jet".

Earlier, a media report claimed that Goyal-backed LAT Aerospace has bought a Bombardier Global jet.

The aerospace startup, co-founded by Surobhi Das, is in the regional aviation space.

"For those who want facts more than clickbaity headlines – LAT is a startup, and has not bought any private jet. LAT is about making planes for regional aviation, and is not in the business of buying planes," Goyal said in a post on X.

"And, I don't own one personally either. Will be nice to have one, though," he added.

The aviation venture faces uncertainty due to regulatory clearances, technological capability and public adoption.

