Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 24 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohamad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan greeted people of the state on Christmas eve.

They urged the people to celebrate Christmas with unity, compassion and forgiveness.

Khan wished that Christmas enrich lives with empathy and generosity and strengthen social harmony.

"My heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of the State and other Keralites all over the world, on the joyous occasion of Christmas, which celebrates the birth of Lord Jesus Christ. With the noble message of ‘Peace on Earth', Christmas reaffirms our faith in the lofty values of love, compassion and forgiveness, which Lord Jesus taught the world," Khan said in a message.

Vijayan asked people to celebrate Christmas with unity, and at the same time, with caution, as the pandemic has not died down.

"Christmas is a celebration that inspires us to dream of a world full of brotherhood, equality and love. At its very core, is a flawless humanity, that calls for seeing everyone as equal and finding happiness in the joy of others. Let's celebrate Christmas with unity, and at the same time, with caution, as the pandemic has not died down," Vijayan's message read.

Satheesan said every Christmas reminds us of the message of peace, tranquility, brotherhood and mercy.

"Let the Christmas celebrations this year be full of joy and hope in the midst of all crisis. We need to uphold unity and humanity while celebrating this Christmas," Satheesan said.

