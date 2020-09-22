New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Tech giant Lenovo on Tuesday said it is lining up products that are relevant for small and medium enterprises (SMBs), which are looking for agile and dynamic solutions to stay competitive in the post-COVID-19 world.

"The biggest challenge that SMBs are faced during the lockdown and are facing these days is the impact of the pandemic on their decision making. Today, work happens anywhere — mostly at home, maybe in offices or shared spaces, and even on the move," Lenovo India Director (SMB) Ashish Sikka told PTI.

He added that work from home is bound to increase in the post-COVID-19 world.

"With the economic constraints, they are looking at solutions that are immediate and equally agile and dynamic. There are certain concerns that are taking precedence for SMBs and what makes the products and solutions we announced today even more relevant," he said.

Sikka noted that during the lockdown, the company saw an exponential increase in demand from sectors such as edutech, e-commerce and logistics as these SMBs saw high customer demand and were relevant to the pandemic dynamics.

"Lenovo is the No. 1 SMB brand for PCs (personal computers) in India with 32 per cent market share in Q1 FY2021 with a growth of 14.7 per cent year-on-year (IDC data)," he said.

The SMB segment is growing at a rapid rate and the company is equipped to partner with SMBs in their end-to-end lifecycle of IT decision making, Sikka added.

He also said the company has spent a lot of time in understanding the challenges that SMBs face and it will continue to develop its prowess in enabling a smooth IT journey for addressing all their concerns.

Lenovo on Tuesday unveiled a host of services and solutions enabling Indian SMBs for their current IT needs in the post-pandemic time.

It also introduced their latest product offering for SMBs, 'ThinkBook Plus', which it said is the world's first dual screen notebook with an E-Ink display. ThinkBook Plus is priced Rs 99,990 onwards.

Sikka said the Lenovo Premier Support is a priority service support providing round-the-clock direct access for advanced hardware and software customer support. Lenovo ThinkShield is a custom solution that secures the most critical data and business technologies with comprehensive end-to-end protection, making it an ideal secure service for SMBs, he added.

Sikka said Lenovo Smart Fleet Services is an IT asset management service which is designed to help SMBs gain control of their endpoints (both hardware and software), increase security and compliance, optimise end-user experience, and automate routine manual tasks.

