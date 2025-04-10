Latest News | Lexus India Reports 19 Pc Retail Sales Growth in FY25

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Luxury carmaker Lexus India on Thursday said its retail sales increased 19 per cent for FY25 as compared to FY24.

The company's retail sales increased 17 per cent in the fourth quarter as compared to the same period last fiscal, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | How To Identify Fake Watermelon From Real One? As Food Safety Authority in Tamil Nadu Destroys Over 2,000 Kg of Substandard Watermelons, Know Easy Steps To Check Adulteration in Summer Fruit.

It, however, did not share exact sales number.

The NX model led the company's growth in the January -March quarter, highlighting its popularity among Indian consumers seeking luxury SUVs, it added.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 10, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The LM model also demonstrated outstanding demand, solidifying its appeal in the luxury mobility segment, Lexus India said.

In March 2025, Lexus India said it has clocked highest-ever monthly sales to date.

The brand registered 61 per cent growth year on year last month as compared to March 2024, it added.

"Achieving an impressive 19 per cent growth in FY 2024–25, along with a strong start to 2025 marked by a 17 per cent first quarter growth, is a testament to our commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury and exceptional guest experiences," Lexus India President Hikaru Ikeuchi stated.

Marking eight years of operations in India, with an overall robust growth, Lexus India said it remains optimistic about sustaining this positive momentum throughout 2025, reinforcing its position in the luxury automotive market and delivering memorable experiences to its valued guests.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)