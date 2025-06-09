Jammu, Jun 9 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday disbursed the pension arrears of Rs. 6.14 crore to 12,660 beneficiaries under the Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS).

Sinha said the ISSS is aimed at ensuring financial inclusion and supporting senior citizens, widows and differently-abled individuals. He, however, added that the arrears were pending due to Aadhaar non-seeding.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor informed that the Social Welfare Department is coming up with a revolutionary app for the integration of eligible senior citizens into the pension beneficiaries.

The LG also inaugurated a 50-bedded halfway home for psycho-social rehabilitation of treated and controlled people with mental illness in Jammu and 'Parisha', a childcare institution for girls in Samba district.

The facility was established at Rs 4.39 crore at Lower Chowadi Jammu under Deendayal Divyangjan Rehabilitation Scheme (DDRS).

"The halfway home will offer a structured environment to help individuals with mental illness who have been discharged from hospitals or institutions to reintegrate into society," the officer said.

"I assure our Divyangjan (differently-abled individuals) that administration is committed to ensuring equality and equal opportunity to them in every sphere of life, and they will always be treated as equals in terms of rights, access, and dignity,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

In his address, Sinha also lauded the initiative by the Directorate of Social Welfare, Jammu, under two key centrally sponsored schemes — Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) and assistance to people with disabilities for purchasing and fitting of aids and appliances (ADIP).

The Lieutenant Governor directed the officials to promote inclusion and leverage practical solutions in the ever-evolving technological world.

"It is my personal commitment to ensure the dignity of life to our Divyangjan and their participation in all walks of life," the Lieutenant Governor said.

He also assured all support and assistance to the Divyangjan by the Social Welfare Department for their self-employment endeavours. He further asked the officials to submit the proposal to the government of India for establishment of a park dedicated for Divyangjan.

The Lieutenant Governor also dedicated the Parisha Child Care Institution for Girls, established at a cost of Rs 3.03 crore at Mandi Gurglian in Samba. He commended the efforts of everyone associated with the Parisha initiative for providing a safe and nurturing environment for a better future for girl children in need.

Pertinently, the Directorate of Social Welfare Jammu, in collaboration with ALIMCO (Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India), has conducted 112 assessment camps in all ten districts of Jammu division.

As many as 2,939 persons with disabilities under the ADIP scheme, and 2,756 senior citizens under the RVY scheme, culminating in a total of 5,918 identified beneficiaries, will receive more than 19,960 aids and appliances during the mass distribution drive.

