Amethi, Feb 25 (PTI) A 55-year-old LIC agent was found hanging in his home in the Musafirkhana Nagar Panchayat area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, police said.

"Anurag Srivastava was an agent of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). His body was discovered hanging from a noose this morning," Musafirkhana SHO Vivek Singh said.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem and initiated an investigation.

"We have taken possession of Srivastava's mobile phone as part of the inquiry," Singh said.

The police are also looking into the circumstances that led to the incident, he added.

