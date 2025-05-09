New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Friday unveiled online facility for premium payment through 'WhatsApp bot' in continuation with its commitment towards digital transformation and customer convenience initiatives.

This option will provide LIC customers one more alternate option to pay premium online. Registered customer portal users can use WhatsApp number 8976862090 to find out the policies which are due for payment and directly make the payment through UPI/netbanking/cards within the WhatsApp bot, LIC said in a statement.

The full customer journey of identifying policies due for premium till payment and receipt generation happens within the WhatsApp bot, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, LIC of India CEO & MD Siddhartha Mohanty said this option will provide ease of operations for its customers and will be a handy tool to pay premiums from anywhere, anytime through the fast growing medium of WhatsApp.

This option will help to enhance efficiency and productivity ensuring better services to LIC's customers, he said.

LIC's customer portal has over 2.2 crore registered policyholders, with over 3 lakh customers logging in every day for availing various online services.

