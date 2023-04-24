New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Monday said its holding in L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS), a subsidiary of L&T, crossed past 5 per cent.

The shares were acquired in ordinary course of transaction through open market, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

The holding in company has crossed 5 per cent on April 21, 2023.

The acquisition of shares were done during the period from October 20, 2021 to April 21, 2023 at an average cost of Rs 4,140.67 per shares, it said.

LTTS is an engineering services provider, offers engineering, research and development and digitalisation solution to companies in the areas such as transportation, industrial products, telecom and medical devices.

