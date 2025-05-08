Shimla, May 8 (PTI) Light rains continued to lash parts of Himachal Pradesh, as the local meteorological department on Thursday predicted a wet spell in the state till May 14.

Light rains lashed parts of the state with Hamirpur logging the highest rainfall of 26.5 mm followed by 16.2 mm in Nagrota Suriyan, 15 mm in Rohru, 10 mm in Sarahan, and 8.2 mm each in Banjar and Guler.

Kangra registered a rainfall of 7.7 mm, followed by 6.5 mm in Berthin, 6.2 mm in Dharampur, 6 mm each in Kasol and Narkanda, 5.8 mm in Sangla, 5.6 mm in Gamroor and 5.2 mm in Una, the weather office said.

Tabo, Reckong Peo, Seobagh and Bajaura witnessed gusty winds ranging between 35 to 50 kmph in the past 24 hours since Wednesday evening while thunderstorms lashed Shimla, Sundernagar and Kangra, the Met said.

The local Met office also issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds at a speed of 30 to 50 kilometre per hour in isolated parts of all the districts till May 11.

There was no appreciable change in the minimum and maximum temperatures. Kukumseri in Tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was coldest at night recording a low of 7.3 degree Celsius while Una was hottest during the day with a high of 35.8 degree Celsius.

