Chakdaha (WB), Jan 3 (PTI) A local BJP leader was injured in an attack by miscreants in West Bengal's Nadia district, police said on Sunday.

Ratan Barman (35), BJP booth president of Shimurali- Nirmal pally in Chakdaha area was attacked by miscreants when he was returning home on Saturday night, they said.

The locals rushed Barman to JNM Hospital, Kalyani. He has suffered injuries in his hand.

Police said they are looking into the matter.

BJP Ranaghat MP Jagannath Sarkar alleged that Trinamool Congress goons attacked Barman but the TMC rubbished the allegations.

BJP workers blocked a road in the area on Sunday morning to protest the attack on Barman.

