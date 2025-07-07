New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Realty firm Lodha Developers on Monday reported a 10 per cent growth in its sales bookings to Rs 4,450 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal on better housing demand.

In a regulatory filing, Lodha Developers said, "We achieved pre-sales of Rs 4,450 crore in Q1, FY26, showing 10 per cent year-on-year growth."

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 07, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The growth was despite the impact of geopolitical tensions in the first half of the quarter, which resulted in 'loss' of activity for around two weeks, the company said.

Lodha Developers said it would meet the sales bookings target of Rs 21,000 crore of this fiscal year.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 07, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"With further strengthening of our launch pipeline for the current fiscal on the back of significant business development achieved during the June quarter, we remain on track to achieve FY26 pre-sales guidance of Rs 21,000 crore," the company said.

Mumbai-based Lodha Developers is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)