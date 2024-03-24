Jaipur, Mar 23 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday announced its candidates for two more Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan and left one seat for its alliance partner the Hanuman Beniwal-led Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.

The party gave the ticket to new face Anil Chopra from the Jaipur Rural seat and fielded former Rajasthan minister Bhajan Lal Jatav from the Karauli-Sawai Madhopur constituency.

Chopra, a Rajasthan Congress secretary, has been the president of the students' union of the University of Rajasthan. Jatav was a cabinet minister in the former Congress government in the state.

The party has left the Nagaur parliamentary seat for the RLP. Beniwal won the Nagaur Lok Sabha seat in 2019 in alliance with the BJP but separated from the NDA over the issue of farmers' protest in December 2020.

With the latest list, the Congress has so far fielded candidates on 17 of the total 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state and left two for alliance partners – Sikar for the CPI(M) and Nagaur for the RLP.

The CPI(M)'s Amraram is contesting the Lok Sabha election on the Sikar seat.

The Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26.

