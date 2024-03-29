New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) The Congress will declare its candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Delhi after the 'Maharally' of its alliance partner Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday, sources said.

The Maharally will be held here at the Ramleela Ground.

The sources said the alliance will stay intact even if Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in the money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy for Delhi, is kept in jail.

The AAP and Congress are part of the opposition INDIA alliance. The AAP will contest four Lok Sabha seats from the national capital, while the Congress will field candidates from three.

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Arvinder Singh Lovely in a statement said that the party will focus on the five 'Nyay' guarantees, promised by Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The guarantees call for the welfare of the youth, women, workers, farmers and the marginalised sections.

The Congress workers have been fully activated across Delhi to mobilize people for the "Save Democracy, Save Constitution" mega rally, which will be an historic event, Lovely said.

