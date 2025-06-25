Moradabad (UP), Jun 25 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday held a meeting with the brass handicraft exporters here and considered the longstanding concerns of brass handicraft exporters in the region.

Birla was here for the inauguration of the 'Samvidhan Park' (Constitution Park) on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Emergency.

Ahead of the inauguration, Birla met with the local business community in the premises of a handicrafts exporting firm, Moradabad Mayor Vinod Agarwal said.

Exporters from Moradabad have repeatedly appealed for an increase in the duty drawback rates and the removal of GST, which they claim has adversely impacted the sector ever since its imposition by the BJP government.

Moradabad is India's largest hub for brass handicrafts, significantly contributing to the nation's foreign exchange earnings.

Agarwal informed that following the meeting, Birla is scheduled to inaugurate a newly developed public space -- Samvidhan Park -- an initiative by the Moradabad Municipal Corporation.

"The park aims to showcase India's rich cultural evolution, tracing its roots from the Sindhu (Indus Valley) Civilization to modern times. It includes a variety of educational installations designed especially for children and students to learn about the Constitution and Indian heritage," he said.

