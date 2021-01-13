Puducherry, Jan 13 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and leaders of political parties on Wedneday extended Pongal greetings to the people of the Union Territory.

In her message,Bedi said she wished that the new beginning of 'Thai' month ushered in 'safety and prosperity in the lives of all and early return of the world to normalcy'.

She said Pongal festival, distinct from others, is an occasion to express one's gratitude to the Sun God, to Nature and also cattle wealth and reflected the culture and tradition observed by the Tamil diaspora worldwide.

'Bhogi highlighted the message to embrace the new and discard the old. Ritual cooking of Pongal along with country sports, including the famous `jallikattu` added to the features of the festival, she said

Narayanasamy in his message said that with the COVID-19 pandemic being brought under control due to his government's unstinted efforts, resulting in revival of the economy, "we have the right environment to celebrate Pongal."

The CM said the government had been distinguishing itself by several unique measures to ameliorate the lot of farmers.

PWD Minister A Namassivayam, Welfare Minister M Kandasamy, Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan, Revenue Minister M O H F Shah Jahan, AIADMK leader A Anbalagan and leaders of different political parties were among those who greeted the people on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)