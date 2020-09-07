New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its power transmission and distribution business has bagged 'large' contracts in the domestic and international market.

The engineering and construction company did not provide the exact value of the contract, but as per its project classification, "large" orders are those valued between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

"L&T's power transmission and distribution business has won a prestigious package to establish transmission lines and substations associated with a major infrastructure project in Telangana," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The scope of the package involves establishing three new 400 kV substations with reactors, associated bay extensions at connected substations and more than 170 km of 400 kV transmission links, on a turnkey basis, the filing added.

The company said it has secured another order from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd to provide electrical and mechanical systems for two tunnels in the Katra Dharam section of the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla rail link project.

Besides, a power distribution package to replace bare conductors with aerial bunched cables has been received from North India and additional orders from ongoing transmission line projects, the filing said.

In Oman, L&T's power transmission and distribution business bagged a package to construct 400 kV Overhead Lines connecting three grid stations. These high capacity transmission lines will interconnect three major transmission systems to improve dispatch coordination and grid security, the company said.

The company has also received a repeat order from a client in the Middle East, it added.

Shares of the company were trading 1.34 per cent lower at Rs 930.25 apiece on BSE.

