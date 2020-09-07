Xiaomi owned Redmi 9 & Redmi 9 smartphones were launched in India last month. Today, both the handsets will be made available for sale in India one again. The online sale will begin at 12 noon via Amazon India & Mi.com. Key highlights of Redmi 9 Prime are MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a 5,020mAh battery & a quad rear camera setup whereas the Redmi 9 comes with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, a 5000mAh battery & a dual rear camera system. Both handsets will be offered with 5 percent discount with HSBC cashback cards, flat 5 percent back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards & no-cost EMI on select cards. Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition Launching Today in India at 12 Noon, Watch LIVE Streaming of Xiaomi’s Launch Event.

In terms of specifications, Redmi 9 Prime features a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. Powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, the handset comes coupled with 4GB of RAM & 128GB of internal sto

Redmi 9 Prime Launched in India (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

Coming to the camera department, Redmi 9 Prime sports a quad rear camera system flaunting a 13MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro sensor & a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies. Redmi 9 Prime comes packed with a massive 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Redmi 9 Prime India Sale (Photo Credits; Amazon India)

On the other hand, Redmi 9 comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ dot drop display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chipset mated with 4GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage.

Redmi 9 First Online India Sale (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The handset is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. The budget device flaunts a dual rear camera module featuring a 13MP main lens & a 2MP depth camera. Upfront, there is a 5MP AI snapper for clicking selfies & video calls. Both Redmi 9 Prime & Redmi 9 run on Android 10 based MIUI 11 operating system.

Redmi 9 Launched in India (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

Coming to the pricing, Redmi 9 Prime is priced at Rs 9,999 for 4GB + 64GB model & Rs 11,999 for 4GB + 128GB variant. On the other side, Redmi 9 costs Rs 8,999 for 4GB + 64GB variant whereas 4GB + 128GB will be offered at Rs 9,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).