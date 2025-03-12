Chandigarh, Mar 12 (PTI) Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested an operative of foreign-based gangster Gaurav alias Lucky Patyal after an encounter which saw use of firearms in Moga city, the state's police chief said.

Malkit Singh alias Manu, a resident of Dosanjh Talwandi in Moga, was found to be carrying a .32 caliber pistol, along with four cartridges, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 13 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

He said that Manu, who was also an active associate of the Davinder Bambiha gang, has at least seven criminal cases, ranging from murder to attempt to murder, and the Arms Act filed against him.

On February 19, Manu, with an accomplice Mani, executed an attack in Moga's Kapura village, resulting in the murder of a man and the wounding of a man, who received a gunshot in her leg.

Also Read | Sunita Williams, Expected To Return to Earth This Month Following Extended Stay in Space, Might Develop 'Baby Feet' After Landing; Here's Why.

According to the DGP, Manu carried out the attack at the instructions of jailed gangster Dharminder Baji. The target was believed to be a rival of Baji.

Manu was also allegedly involved in a firing incident that took place at Raja Dhaba in Jagraon on February 26, which was orchestrated by foreign-based gangster Lucky Patial, he added.

Additional Director General of Police, Anti-Gangster Task Force, Promod Ban said a tip-off was received about Manu hiding in the Moga area. Teams of the AGTF tracked him to a rented accommodation near the city's Dosanjh Road.

When he was surrounded, Manu opened fire and received a gunshot in a retaliatory attack, he said.

He was taken to a local hospital, from where he was referred to Baba Farid Medical College in Faridkot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)