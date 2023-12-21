New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Realty firm M3M on Thursday said it will invest Rs 700 crore to develop a commercial project in Noida.

In a statement, Gurugram-based M3M India said the company will invest RS 700 crore to build a new project 'M3M The LINE – Luxury Retail and Pentsuites' in Sector 72, Noida. The project is spread over 3 acres with saleable space of about 9 lakh square feet.

The investment includes land cost of Rs 250 crore and a construction cost of Rs 450 crore.

"The company is looking forward to a topline of Rs 1,200 crore from this project," M3M said.

