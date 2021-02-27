Puducherry, Feb 27 (PTI): People from different parts of Puducherry and neighbouring Villupuram and Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu thronged the seashore hereto offer prayers to deities brought from various shrines for the Maasi Magam festival on Saturday.

The festival was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety.

Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory Tamilisai Soundararajan was among those who prayed to the deities brought to the seashore for 'theerthavaari.'

The festival is held every year in the Tamil month of Maasi (February-March).

Police were deployed to ensure nil violation of safety norms by the people taking part in the festival.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)