New Delhi, April 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings on National Panchayati Raj Day, praising elected representatives across the country for their dedication to public service and nation-building. In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Heartiest greetings to public representatives across the country on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day! Your dedication to public service as well as nation-building is truly inspiring for everyone.”

He also shared a Sanskrit verse highlighting the essence of public office and people-centric governance: “The happiness of the people's representative lies in the happiness of the people; his welfare lies in the welfare of the people. A people's representative has no personal favourites - whatever is dear to the people is what is dear to him.” (loosely translated from Sanskrit) PM Narendra Modi Makes India Shine at World Stage, Tops List of Most Popular Global Leaders With 68% Approval; US President Donald Trump Ranks 14th.

Extending greetings on the occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Heartiest greetings to the fellow citizens on National Panchayati Raj Day. The 'Panchayat system', one of the oldest democratic traditions of India, is a strong pillar of our democracy. Panchayats, which play a vital role in rural development, governance-administration, social justice, disaster management, and cultural preservation, are becoming even more empowered and self-reliant in the Modi government, contributing to the creation of ‘Viksit Bharat’.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also conveyed his wishes, stating, “Heartfelt greetings on National Panchayati Raj Day. Panchayats must be empowered and developed to fulfill the dream of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The Panchayati Raj system plays a vital role in rural development and the nation's upliftment. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, our government is making every possible effort to strengthen the Panchayati Raj system.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also conveyed his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on National Panchayati Raj Day. “The Panchayati Raj system is a means to strengthen India's democratic tradition. Let us all together resolve to further strengthen the spirit of 'Gram Swaraj' and to build prosperous and self-reliant villages; only then will the dream of 'Developed India-Developed Uttar Pradesh' be realised,” CM Yogi said. PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Rumen Radev and Progressive Bulgaria Party on Parliamentary Election Victory.

PM Modi Hails Dedication of Public Representatives, Calls It Inspiring

पंचायती राज दिवस के अवसर पर देशभर के जनप्रतिनिधियों का हार्दिक अभिनंदन! जनसेवा के साथ राष्ट्रसेवा के प्रति आप सभी का समर्पण हर किसी को प्रेरित करने वाला है। प्रजासुखे सुखं राज्ञः प्रजानां च हिते हितम्। नात्मप्रियं प्रियं राज्ञः प्रजानां तु प्रियं प्रियम्॥ pic.twitter.com/gb0K3Rr709 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2026

The Panchayati Raj Day, celebrated annually by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, commemorates the 73rd Amendment Act, 1992, of the Constitution, which came into effect in 1993. This day celebrates the national local self-governance and democratic decentralisation.

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