Alibaug, July 11 (PTI) As many as 47.88 lakh women in Raigad district travelled in Maharashtra state transport buses after the state government's decision to grant a 50% fare concession on tickets came into effect in March this year, officials said.

They said the number of women travelling by MSRTC buses rose by 50 per cent compared to the same period (March to July) in the previous year.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation earned Rs 10,59,52,585 in revenue in Raigad district during the above period, they said.

Senior citizens above 75 get 100% concession in all types of MSRTC buses, while a 50% concession is given to travellers aged between 65 and 74 years.

In the last three months, 4,53,725 senior citizens travelled by ST buses in the district which generated Rs 2,02,27,430 revenue.

