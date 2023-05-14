Thane, May 14 (PTI) A 26-year-old autorickshaw driver was seriously injured when he was attacked with a sickle by some men over a petty issue in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

Nobody is arrested yet in connection with May 12 incident.

An argument broke out between the autorickshaw driver and some persons when he confronted them for attacking his friend, which led to the attack, an official said.

Further investigation is underway.

