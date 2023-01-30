Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) The Maharashtra government is likely to extend the state's current textile policy by three months, Minister for Higher and Technical Education and Textile Industry, Chandrakant Dada Patil said on Monday.

"The present textile policy of Maharashtra has been operative from 2018 ...and is expiring on March 30, 2023.

"We have appointed a committee of 30 stakeholders, including two representatives of CMAI. This committee has recommended extending the present textile policy for further three months," Patil said after the inauguration of the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India's (CMAI) 76th National Garment Fair (NGF).

According to the minister, the committee will submit its final report by March-end and based on these recommendations, the Maharashtra government will form its new textile policy.

The state government is planning to set up a garment trading hub in Mumbai on the lines of China's Guangzhou and Turkey's Istanbul, he said.

The three-day-long NGF, which will end on February 1, has more than 950 stalls and over 1,000 brands on display.

