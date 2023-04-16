Nashik, Apr 16 (PTI) Three persons shot and injured a history-sheeter in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Sunday, police said.

Also Read | Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery Result of April 15, 2023 at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in; Know Prize Money, Draw Date, And Live Streaming Details.

The police have arrested one suspect and are on the lookout for two others involved in the shooting that took place in CIDCO area of the city, an official said.

Also Read | 'Christians Are in Danger, a False Picture', Centre to Supreme Court on Plea Alleging Attacks on Minority.

The incident took place around 9.30 am when three motorcycle-borne accused opened fire at Rakesh Koshti and injured him, he said.

As per preliminary information, Koshti had some feud with the trio.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment for bullet injuries at a private hospital, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)