Mumbai, April 14: A day after the festival of Baisakhi, or Vaisakhi as it is known, the Punjab State will declare the results of the Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2023. The Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery Result 2023 will be declared by the Punjab State Lottery Department on Saturday, April 14.

All those who participated in the Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2023 can check the results of the lottery draw on the official website of Punjab State Lotteries at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in. The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries conducted almost six bumper lotteries on the occasion of different festivals. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Nirmal NR-324 Lottery Result of 14.04.2023, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

These included Punjab State Rakhi Bumper, Punjab State Sawan Bumper, Punjab State Holi Bumper, Punjab State New Year Lohri Bumper, and Punjab State Baisakhi Bumper. Additionally, a Punjab State Monthly Lottery Scheme was also available for the people. Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery Result 2023 will also be live-streamed on Punjab State Lottery's YouTube channel.

Prize Money of Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2023:

The first prize is Rs 5,00,00,000 which will be divided among two winners of Rs 2,50,00,000 crore each. On the other hand, the 2nd prize is Rs 1 crore while the third prize is Rs 50 lakh. The lottery draw will be declared on Saturday, April 15 from 6 pm onwards. Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 1 PM Live, Dear Meghna Friday Lottery Sambad Result of 14.04.2023, Watch Live Lucky Draw Winners List.

Steps To Check Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery Result 2023:

Visit the official website of Punjab State Lotteries at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in

Click on the "Search Lottery Results" option against the Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2023 Draw Prizes Worth

Next, enter your ticket number

Following this select the options bumper and Punjab State Dear Baisakhi in the drop-down menu

Click on the search option

Your Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Those who will win a prize in the Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery Result 2023 are advised to check their results with the Punjab Government Gazette Notification. Following this, they can submit their winning lottery tickets to the office of the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries with an application form within 30 days.

Each bumper lottery ticket was sold at Rs 200 plus Rs 90 charged for shipping and handling. The lottery tickets were signed by the Principal Secretary to the Government of Punjab, Department of Finance, Chandigarh.

