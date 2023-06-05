Thane, Jun 5 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was attacked and injured by two persons following a quarrel in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

Also Read | Odisha Train Tragedy: List of Injured, Deceased Passengers Put On Websites; Check Details.

While one of the accused has been arrested for the crime that took place on Saturday, the police are on a lookout for the other man, an official said.

Also Read | Indian Girls Aspire To Build World-Class Apps, Solve Problems.

The victim had previously quarreled with the accused for playing music loudly during a function in Shahad Phatak locality, he said.

The accused on Saturday attacked the victim with a knife and injured him, the official said.

An offence under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Arms Act has been registered, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)