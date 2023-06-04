Nagpur, June 4 (PTI) A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his elder brother over a property dispute in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

Police said the brother duo fought with each other over the construction of rooms on a plot in Wanjara area in Nagpur.

The accused, Abu Dawood Abdul Haque Ansari, stabbed his brother Arif Ansari, 48, in front of the latter's two sons with a knife, killing him on the spot, police said.

A case of murder has been registered.

