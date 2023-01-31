Palghar, Jan 31 (PTI) A 45-year-old man from Boisar town in Palghar district of Maharashtra allegedly killed his 40-year-old wife by slitting her throat on a street and also attempted suicide, police said.

Also Read | India's EV Market Likely To Cross 1 Core Sales Mark Per Annum by 2030: Economic Survey.

Also Read | Employment News: Physics Wallah To Hire 2500 Employees Across Verticals by March 2023.

Prima facie, the man suspected his wife's fidelity and attacked her with a sharp weapon. He also slashed himself.

Police personnel who rushed to the spot at around 12:30 pm found the man lying injured near the body of his wife and their two children crying.

The woman died on the spot. The injured man was rushed to a hospital, a police official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)