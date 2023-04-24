Nagpur, Apr 24 (PTI) A 24-year-old man who went missing from Nagpur city of Maharashtra a fortnight back has been found murdered in a forest in Bhandara district, following which two suspects have been held, police said on Monday.

The half-burnt body of the man, who went missing on April 7, was found in a forested area near Gadegaon in Bhandara recently.

Prima facie, the murder was the fallout of a dispute between the deceased and two suspects.

As per the preliminary investigation, the victim was stabbed with a knife and strangled with a stole, a police official said.

Police used the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) system to search for missing people across the state and contacted the victim's family after the body was found.

Further investigation is underway.

