Nashik, Apr 11 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nashik district on Tuesday recorded seven new cases of coronavirus that took the tally of infections to 4,82,814, an official said.

Also Read | EV Sale: Electric Two-Wheeler Sales in India Rise Over Two-and-Half Fold to 8,46,976 Units in 2022-23.

The toll remained unchanged at 8,904, while the count of recoveries reached 4,73,852, after 26 patients recovered from the infection during the day, he said.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Marksheet for Board Exams To Be Available on DigiLocker and Other Official Websites, Here's How to Check.

The district is now left with 58 active cases, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)