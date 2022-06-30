Nagpur, Jun 30 (PTI) A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Dhantoli area of Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Thursday.

The police on Wednesday arrested Yash Sharma, a resident of Manish Nagar, for allegedly opening fire at some persons over an old dispute, an official said.

A case was registered against Sharma based on a complaint lodged by one Anand Thakur, he said.

The incident took place on the night of June 26, when the accused allegedly fired two rounds at the complainant and his accomplices, following which they escaped unhurt, the official added.

