Thane, Jul 12 (PTI) A portion of a wall of an unoccupied room in a chawl (row tenements) collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city, civic officials said on Wednesday.

No one was injured in the accident at Ram Nagar around 10 pm on Tuesday, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane civic body.

Also Read | SpiceJet Put Under 'Enhanced Surveillance' by DGCA; No Operational Impact on the Airline.

As a precautionary measure, the official said, the occupants of the three houses next to the chawl have been shifted to safer places.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)