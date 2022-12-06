Thane, Dec 6 (PTI) The police have externed seven habitual offenders hailing from Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

As per an order issued by deputy commissioner zone II Bhiwandi Navnath Dhawale, the accused have been externed from the limits of Thane, Raigad and Mumbai districts.

The accused are residents of Kongaon, Shantinagar, Bhoiwada, and Nizampura police station limits, the official said.

