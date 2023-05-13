Nagpur, May 13 (PTI) Two men in their early 20s have been arrested for stabbing a relative, a youth, to death in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, police said on Friday.

The body of victim Prakash Ramesh Itkar, with 17 stab wounds was recovered on Thursday from a well in village Karli under the jurisdiction of Nagpur (rural) police.

Within 8 hours, police cracked the case and arrested two of his relatives, the official said.

The suspects, who had a dispute with Itkar, took him out on the pretext of drinking alcohol on Thursday.

Itkar sensed he was in trouble and started running but the duo chased him down and stabbed him to death with sharp weapons. They then threw the body in a well, he added.

