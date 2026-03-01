New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Sunday informed of potential delays and adjustments in the westbound international flights as most of the countries in the Middle-East closed their airspace after the escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict.

In a travel advisory, the Airport urged passengers to stay updated with their respective flight's status prior to heading to the airport and refer to the airport's official website for real-time updates.

Also Read | India GST Collection Jumps to INR 1.83 Lakh Crore in February 2026, Registers 8.1% Monthly Growth.

"Due to the ongoing political developments in the Middle East, westbound international flights may face delays or schedule adjustments. Passengers are strongly encouraged to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight information before heading to the airport. For real-time updates, please visit our official website: www.newdelhiairport.in," the advisory read.

So far, a total of 100 flights, 60 departing flights and 40 arriving flights, have been cancelled at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, according to sources.

Also Read | Srinagar School Holiday: Schools and Colleges Shut for 2 Days Amid Protests Over Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Killing.

Similarly, 125 flights, 67 departing flights and 58 arriving flights have also been cancelled at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, according to airport sources.

At Tiruchirappalli International Airport, 17 arrivals and 16 departures have been cancelled for March 1 and 3 arrivals and 2 departures are cancelled for March 2.

Due to airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East, Air India express have cancelled over 110 flights.

Meanwhile, International carriers like Emirates have temporarily suspended all operations to and from Dubai up until 1500hrs UAE time on Monday, 2 March.

Flight operations at Hamad International Airport in Doha remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace

This comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia following joint missile strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran. Explosions were reported in Tehran and other major cities, with Iranian state media claiming that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)