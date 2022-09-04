Thane, Sep 4 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was crushed to death by a tanker after she fell off her two-wheeler while avoiding a pothole in Kalyan city of Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, police said.

Also Read | India's Exports Remain Flat at USD 33 Billion in August 2022; Trade Deficit Widens to USD 28.68 Billion.

The incident took place on Shahad flyover in the afternoon, an official from the city police said.

Also Read | India Set To Become World's 3rd Largest Economy by 2029, Says SBI Report.

The victim Kavita Mhatre was riding her scooter to work, when she tried to avoid a pothole on the flyover and fell, he said.

A tanker coming from behind crushed the woman to death. Her body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

The victim was a resident of Mharal village near Kalyan and was working at the petrol pump in Kalyan East, he said, adding that a case has been registered against the tanker driver.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)